Chicago (CBS) — Police in Muncie, Ind. said they found two boys, ages 7 and 4, watching the movie “Home Alone” after their mother had left them home…alone.

RTV6 in Indianapolis reported that police received an anonymous call Tuesday saying the two children had been left at home by themselves. When police arrived, they found the boys watching the 1990s movie, which starred Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, whose family forgets him at home when they go on a Christmas vacation.

Police contacted the boys’ mother at work, who told them she couldn’t find a babysitter. She told the older son to stay home from school, so he could watch his brother. The boys’ mother said she’d done the same thing before.

The mother was arrested and charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent. Both boys were placed into the care of their aunt.