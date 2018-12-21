Chicago (CBS) — A day of sadness and solemnity began early Friday morning with a procession from the Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oaklawn to the chapel at Saint Rita of Cascia.

Officer Conrad Gary died Monday alongside his partner Eduardo Marmolejo after the two responded to a call of shots fired and were struck by a South Shore Line train.

This morning, countless numbers of his brothers and sisters in blue honored their fallen colleague with a blue light procession from the funeral home to the chapel at 76th and Western.

Upon arrival, family members were greeted by scores of officers in their dress uniforms who saluted the hearse as it was driven to the doors of the church.

The 31-year-old officer’s wife emerged carrying their baby wrapped in blankets.

The governor, mayor and city’s top cop were all on hand to pay their respects and deliver prepared remarks.

Cardinal Blase Cupich presided over the ceremony and will also say the funeral mass Saturday morning for Marmolejo.

The head of the 100 Club, Joe Ahern, has been with the officers families since shortly after their loved ones died.

“Being here with literally thousands of police officers from all over the city and actually around the country that have come in to show their respects to this family, I hope it gives them strength,” Ahern said. “We’ll be there forever with them, and I hope that the entire city continues to show their love and respect to this family but also to all of our Chicago police officers.”

There will be a procession after the mass down Western to 111th Street. People who want to pay tribute to Officer Gary are invited to line those streets.