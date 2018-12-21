Chicago (CBS) — A 10-week old male, blue Merle English Bulldog puppy was stolen from Petland Naperville Tuesday afternoon.

The thief, captured on surveillance video, was a woman in her late teens or 20s. The store says she acted alone but got into a car with an accomplice. She was wearing a green coat with a blue fur hood and jeans.

Staff at the pet store say they are worried about the puppy because it is a rare color of a popular breed.

“Bulldogs are especially prone to specific ailments, and that is why they receive extra special veterinary care,” manager Ryan Hamel said. “I fear that this puppy is now not being cared for properly at all.”

Petland Naperville says there was very specific breakdown in their protocol, which allowed the thief to steal the puppy. The dog is microchipped and registered, so that it can be recovered quickly if it turns up at a shelter or rescue.

A family was already interested in taking the puppy home as a holiday surprise, but the thief disrupted those plans.

“He would have surely ended up in a great home that is properly prepared to care for him,” Petland Naperville owner Carl Swanson said. “Our main concern is finding the puppy and ensuring his health.”

Anyone with information regarding the puppy or the thief in question is asked to call the Naperville Police Department.