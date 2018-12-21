Menu
FBI Searching For Irving Park Road Bank Robbery Suspect
Police are looking for a man who robbed the Wintrust Bank near Irving Park and Hamilton Thursday around 1:30 p.m.
CBS 2 Weather Watch 10 P.M.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the forecast.
Latest Headlines
Yelp Hiding Legitimate Reviews, Local Businesses Claim
Yelp has been sued unsuccessfully in the past for the way ratings and reviews are determined, but a couple local business owners CBS 2 spoke with say they are paying big money and feel they are getting nothing in return.
Mourners Pay Respects To Officer Conrad Gary At Thursday Night Wake
Mourners paid their respects to Chicago Police Officer Conrad Gary Thursday night. Gary is one of two officers killed by a train while responding to a call of shots fired Monday.
Fake Auto Body Repair Scheme Targets Victims With Dents In Cars
Fake auto body repairmen in Chicago have been targeting cars with new license plates in broad daylight, and in some cases the scammers end up damaging victims’ cars.
Dense Fog Advisory In Effect For Cook County
A dense fog advisory is in effect for Cook County and areas north and west until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Week Of Warm Temperatures Ahead
Warm temperatures are coming for the Chicago area this week.
Weather Forecast: Rain Showers On The Way
CBS 2's Mary Kay Kleist said clouds will increase Wednesday night with a low of 27 degrees.
Kane Scores Twice As Blackhawks Beat Stars 5-2
Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Thursday night for their first win streak in two months.
Going To The Mat For Girls Wrestling In Batavia
Batavia head wrestling coach Scott Bayer held an informational meeting for a potential all girls wrestling team, not sure if it would really stick. But it did.
Bears Looking To Tune Up While Dancing Into Playoffs
Offensively, the Bears have much room for improvement, even after getting five players chosen to the Pro Bowl: safety Eddie Jackson, linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive end Akiem Hicks, cornerback Kyle Fuller and return man Cohen.
Bears Playoff Tickets On Sale Today
Tickets for the Chicago Bears' first playoffs game in eight years will go on sale today at 1 p.m.
Nets Hang On To Beat Bulls 96-93
Dan Fouts: Texans Have To Get Pressure Up The Middle To Disrupt Foles
NFL on CBS analyst breaks down the Eagles-Texans matchup set to take place in Philly this weekend.
December 21, 2018 at 12:01 am