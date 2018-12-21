New American Eats: Three New Spots To Try In ChicagoInterested in trying some new New American spots in Chicago?

Here's What's Hot In Chicago's Food Scene This MonthFood trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right this minute?

Breakfast, Brunch and Dim Sum: Are These Trending Chicago Restaurants On Your Radar?Want the intel on Chicago's buzziest dining hotspots?

Here Is What's Heating Up Chicago's Food Scene This MonthCurious where Chicago's insiders are eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

Craving Sushi? Check Out These 3 New Chicago SpotsLooking for the best new sushi in Chicago?

Five Great Irish Food Spots In ChicagoLooking to satisfy your appetite for Irish fare? From fish and chips to shepherd's pie and bread pudding, the city's pubs have your cravings covered.