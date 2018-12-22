Chicago (CBS) — A recent investigation by the Illinois attorney general finds the Catholic Church failed to publicly identify the names of more than 500 priests accused of sexual abuse.

However, the Archdiocese of Chicago says this report will not be talked about when bishops from around the United States gather in the north suburbs next month.

Cardinal Blase Cupich is hosting 300 bishops at a spiritual retreat at Mundelein Seminary Jan. 2-8.

An archdiocese spokeswoman says during this time, clergy sex abuse will not be discussed.

The gathering is strictly for prayer, fasting and spiritual lectures.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Lisa Madigan calls it absurd not to discuss the findings.

Pope Francis convened the retreat in response to a grand jury report in August that found church leaders in Pennsylvania for decades covered up clergy sexual abuse of more than 1,000 children.