Chicago (CBS) — Cynthia Sanchez-Perez, 15, has been reported missing, according to Chicago police. She was last seen on the 5300 block of South Damen Avenue.

She is known to frequent the area of 5100 South Damen Avenue.

She is described as white Hispanic, 5’5″ and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to called Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.