CHICAGO (CBS)– Mourners paid their respects to Chicago Police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo Saturday. Marmolejo is one of two officers killed by a train while responding to a call of shots fired Monday.

11:09 a.m.

Police procession escorting Officer Marmolejo arrives at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Chicago’s South Side.

11:13 a.m.

Police vehicles file out as officers stand at attention on the street. The hearse and other cars arrive. Marmolejo’s family and fellow officers are led into the church, as bagpipes play.

11:21 a.m.

Mourners file into the church followed by Chicago Police officers.

11:30 a.m.

Service begins for Officer Marmolejo.

Pictures inside program of Officer Marmolejo’s funeral. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/DmihGd49e7 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) December 22, 2018

11:40 a.m.

Father Dan Brandt remembers Marmolejo as a runner, community member and father as he leads in prayer.

11:54 a.m.

Marmolejo’s three daughters stand for the presentation of the gifts.

12:20 p.m.

Supt. Eddie Johnson speaks about Marmolejo’s “selflessness.” Johnson remembers the fallen office by his commitment to his family. “Eddie was our family,” he said.

12:30 p.m.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel fights back tears as he honors officer Marmolejo. Emanuel pays tribute to the family and ensure the City of Chicago is behind them.

12:41 p.m.

Governor Bruce Rauner remembers officer Marmolejo as a “a true hero.” “We in Illinois will never forget him,” he said.

1:01 p.m

Chicago Police Officer Andres Lizarzaburo says Marmolejo motivated and inspired fellow officers. “Eddie was always the person you could count on, because you know he would never let you down,” Lizarzaburo said.

1:17 p.m.

Rebecca Marmolejo reads a letter she wrote to her father. “Knowing I will never get to see you again breaks my heart into a million pieces,” she wrote. “You will always be my hero, my best friend and dad.”