Chicago (CBS) — A porch collapse in Riverdale sent six people to the hospital Saturday evening.

Riverdale police responded to a call about a gunshot victim around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police found no evidence of shots fired but did locate several people with minor injuries from a porch collapse.

According to police, there was a physical altercation between two people. While one person was attempting to flee, their vehicle struck several elevated supports to a second story porch, causing it to partially collapse.

Six people were taken to area hospitals for their injuries. None were treated for gunshot-related injuries.

Riverdale police say they have one person in custody who is being questioned.