CHICAGO (CBS)– The Aurora Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex fire in the 300 block of South Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters rescued two victims from the fire, a 4-year-old boy who was on the coach as well as a 32-year-old man who was on the floor near the door.

The two rescued were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. A firefighter sustained a non-life threatening injury and was also taken to a local hospital.

According to the Aurora Fire Department, a neighbor in a connecting unit called 9-1-1 stating there was a kitchen fire next door. A total of 33 firefighters responded to this fire.

Officials say there were no working smoke detectors found and the estimated dollar loss is $50,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.