CHICAGO (CBS)– Author Daphne Kennedy-Johnson and her son Julian joined CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov to talk about sibling relationships.

Deaphne has a website called “Sibling Thrivalry,” which has led to her books and games, all focused on creating thriving sibling relationships.

Her son Julian, an 8th grader, wrote a book titled “The Popsicle Kids.” Julian said he wrote this book, which is illustrated by Derrell Spicy, to educate others.

“This is just one of many ways he shatters stereotypes of how autism should look,” Deaphne said.

“Sibling Thrivalry” can be found at www.siblingthrivalry.com.