Chicago (CBS) — A woman’s car was stolen from a North Park Starbucks with her 7-month-old baby inside, police said.

The woman left her car running with her sleeping baby inside to go into the Starbucks on the 3200 block of West Foster Avenue.

Both the child and the car were eventually located about 30 minutes later two blocks away in the 5500 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

The child was unharmed.

No one is in custody.

It is not clear if the mother will face any charges.