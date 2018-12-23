CHICAGO (CBS)– The search for a woman who disappeared after jumping into the water at North Avenue Beach early Friday morning has resumed and she has been identified.

According to a family member, the missing swimmer is Eddisa Gicely Concepcion, a 22-year-old graduate student at UIC. Concepcion’s family says was being adventurous and doing a polar plunge with the two men.

The three jumped into the powerful waves just after 7:00 a.m. Friday.

One man was able to swim to safety. A man riding by on his bicycle captured video of the rescuers pulling a 28-year-old man to shore.

The 22-year-old woman is still missing.

Fierce waves made it impossible for dive teams to enter the lake to look for her.

“The waves sneak up and pull people in,” Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Matthew James said. “I had one come up to my knees and almost pull me down, so if it’s dangerous for me it’s dangers for someone on a bike or out for a jog.”