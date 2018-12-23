Chicago (CBS) — A man was charged Saturday for four attacks involving a knife in Evanston, including one where he stabbed a dog.

James Collins, 63, is charged with four felony charges and one misdemeanor charge. One of the felony counts is for aggravated cruelty to an animal.

According to police, on Nov. 23, an Evanston couple was walking their dog in the 800 block of Church Street around noon when Collins requested to pet their dog. He then took out a knife, stabbed the dog in the leg and fled. The dog has recovered.

Police said Collins admitted to the stabbing.

He is also charged for three other incidents involving a knife.

On Dec. 19 around 6:30 p.m., Collins approached a 19-year-old man at a Burger King in the 1700 block of Orrington Avenue, rubbed a knife on the victim and poked his arm several times. Collins fled, and the victim was uninjured.

On Dec. 20 around 4:45 p.m., Collins grabbed a 68-year-old woman in the 1600 block of Benson Avenue and attempted to slash her wrist. The woman’s clothing protected her wrist, and she was not injured.

Collins admitted to attempting to cut the woman’s wrist.

On Dec. 21 around 4:15 p.m., Collins brandished a knife and threatened a 51-year-old woman in the 800 block of Church Street. He demanded the woman’s purse and grabbed at a large duffel bag she had wrapped around her. The victim refused to give him the bag because her service cat was inside. Collins threated to stab both the woman and the cat. Witnesses called 911, and Collins was taken into custody. The victim was not injured.

Police said Collins used the same knife, described as a sportsman style knife with a fixed blade and sheath, in all four incidents.

Collins was charged with felony counts of attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated cruelty to an animal. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of battery.