CHICAGO (CBS)– Juan Hernandez, 28, has been reported missing from the Lincoln Square area and police have listed his case as “high risk.”

Hernandez is missing from the 2600 block of West Farragut and could be suffering from depression. According to police, he may be suicidal.

The 28-year-old is 5 foot 2 inches tall and was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Detective Division at 312-744-8266.