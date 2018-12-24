CHICAGO (CBS)—More than 400 homeless cats and dogs are living in Chicago’s Animal Care and Control this Christmas, and the shelter is asking for the public’s help with bringing the furry friends a little extra love.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the shelter at 2741 S. Western Ave. will be open for volunteers to bring in blankets, toys, food and treats to help bring a little comfort to the orphaned pets.

Many of our cats are looking for loving homes for Christmas. Come and meet them: We open at noon daily. https://t.co/jSdKK04zpP — Chicago Animal Care and Control (@ChicagoACC) December 23, 2018

Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control will also be there with refreshments the guests.

Adoptions will also be available from 12 to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 12-4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The shelter is located in the Little Village neighborhood.