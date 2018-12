CHICAGO (CBS)–Police in suburban Aurora seized nearly 13 grams of heroin and more than $4,100 in cash from a residence on the 400 block of Garfield Avenue.

Robert R. Merriweather, 60, was charged Dec. 12 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

He is currently being held on $100,000 bail at the Kane County Jail, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney.