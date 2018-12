Chicago (CBS) — Carl Douglas, 79, has been reported missing, police said.

He was last seen Saturday in the 4000 block of South Princeton Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

He was wearing a dark gray hooded coat, jeans and light gray tennis shoes.

He is described as African American, 5’8″ and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.