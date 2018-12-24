CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Department says officers have seized more than 9,600 illegal guns so far this year and is on a pace to recover about 900 more guns than were taken off the city’s streets in 2017.

The department has made a concerted effort in recent years to find as many illegal guns as possible and the total has climbed to the point where police superintendent Eddie Johnson says in a news release that officers in 2018 were taking more than one illegal gun off the street every hour.

The department says the seizures — along with making more than 4,200 arrests on gun-related charges this year — is part of a strategy that has helped significantly reduce the number of homicides, robbery and other violent crimes in 2018.

