CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s 2018 Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza wrapped up for the holiday season Monday, Christmas Eve.

Despite cold weather, visitors from all over waited in lines to experience the food and festivities. The German market sold everything from hot chocolate in collectable mugs and pretzels to handmade ornaments and trinkets.

The market first came to Chicago in 1996, and celebrated its 22nd year this holiday season.