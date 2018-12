Chicago (CBS) — Metra has canceled four trains scheduled to run on the BNSF Line Monday afternoon.

In an alert on their website, Metra said the trains will not operate due to “manpower issues”. The trains departing Chicago at 4:38 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. will accommodate passengers and make all stops from Downers Grove-Main Street to Aurora.

Metra encourages passengers to listen to platform announcements or refer to “Find Next Departure” on their website for up-to-date information.