Chicago (CBS) — A man is wanted for attempting to lure a child Dec. 20 in Irving Park, police said.

Around 3:15 p.m., a girl walking home from school in the 3800 block of North Drake Avenue was approached by a man driving a white van with splattered yellow paint on the passenger side. The man lowered his passenger side window, said “come here” and signaled for the girl to approach him.

The girl ran away, and the man drove north on Drake before turning west onto Elston Avenue.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, 30-40 years old and has no facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8200.