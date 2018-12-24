CHICAGO (AP) — Children 11 and younger may ride on Metra for free from December 24 through January 4.

The Chicago-area transit agency announced that the popular weekend “Family Fares” program is being expanded to weekdays this year.

Up to three kids accompanied by an adult may ride for free during the period.

Metra CEO Jim Derwinski says that Metra wants “to make it as easy and stress-free as possible for families to experience the magic of the holiday season.”

Metra is also offering $10 unlimited-ride holiday passes for December 24 and 25 and December 31 and January 1. Tickets may be purchased on board, from a station agent or on the Ventra app.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.