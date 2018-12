CHICAGO (CBS) — The partial government shutdown is underway and essential services will continue.

That’s good news for anyone on Santa’s nice list.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD, tweeted that despite the shutdown, Santa will still be working Christmas Eve.

Santa Tracker has been around for 63 years following St. Nick as he makes his way around the world. NORAD said the 1,500 who operate the trackers are volunteers and the shutdown will not affect them.