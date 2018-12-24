CHICAGO (CBS)–From Christmas markets to twinkling storefronts and holiday light displays, there’s a variety of ways to celebrate Christmas Eve in Chicago.

Here are some of the best things to do if you’re in Chicago on Christmas Eve 2018.

1.) Christkindlmarket: The crowds at Daley Plaza are heavy this time of year, but bundle up in your warmest clothes and muster up you patience to experience the magic of Chicago’s annual Christkindlkmarket on its last day of the 2018 holiday season. Grab a mug of Gluhwein and a German-style baked pretzel and head through the maze of Christmas trinkets and holiday souvenirs.

2.) ZooLights: A field of twinkling lights takes over the Lincoln Park Zoo for the holidays. Grab the kids and check out the dazzling light displays at this free seasonal event.

3.) Millenium Park Ice Skating: Millenium Park morphs into a free ice skating rink for the winter. Don’t have your own skates? Rentals cost $13-$15.