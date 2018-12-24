CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were rescued from a building after an early morning blaze in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood.

It happened just after midnight Monday in an apartment building at 2012 South Wells.

Investigators said the fire started in the garage and spread to an apartment above. Three people were inside. Two were rescued. One got out without assistance.

No one was injured. A man who lives nearby said his heart goes out to them.

“I feel sorry for them. It’s Christmas and I feel really sorry for these people. People should never be in a situation like this,” said the man.

The fire is still under investigation. There is no word on the extent of the damage.