CHICAGO (CBS)– “You’re not just a number” was the message from Cardinal Blase Cupich to the inmates of the Cook County Jail who watched the Christmas morning mass in the facility’s chapel.

Dozens of inmates gathered on the third floor of the lock up to listen to music, sing songs and pray during the hour long service.

During his homily, Cardinal Cupich spoke about how Jesus was an outcast Born in an animal feedbox dressed in rags known as swaddling clothes.

But yet, despite his refugee like status, he was chosen to be the savior.

He said the message of Christmas to detainees was of renewal and faith. He said they too have been chosen to make a difference in their world as long as they choose to do so.

The Cardinal offered communion to the inmates that wanted to partake in the sacrament on this Christmas morning.