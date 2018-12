CHICAGO (CBS)– Teodoro Vivero, 81, has been reported missing from the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The 81-year-old was last seen in the vicinity of 4400 S. Sacramento Ave.

Police described Vivero as 5-foot 9-inches tall, Hispanic and 180 pounds. He has grey hair.

According to police, Vivero left without his eye glasses and may appear disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.