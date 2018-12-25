CHICAGO (CBS)– Holiday time is especially hard for people with no family or place to go, but a group of volunteers is working to make Christmas a little brighter.

Hundreds of people spent part of their Christmas at the School of Saint Sabina Church, preparing home cooked meals to share with men, women and children in need.

For Le Arthur, the past few years have been tough, from the passing of his brother to being a victim of a violent robbery.

“I feel like everybody is family to me right now,” Arthur said.

He doesn’t have much, but says he is so grateful for what’s in front of him. He received a free meal and gifts from volunteers like Jennifer Norswether.

Norswether says it’s a humbling experience.

“You see so many people and it’s stuff we take for granted that we have that they don’t have,” she said. “It’s very fulfilling it makes you feel real good.”

She said she wants to help as many people as she can, but knows more work needs to be done.

Jamae is spending is second Christmas alone on the streets. He says he is taking it day by day.

“You don’t want to be at places where you have controversies within yourself and your own peace of mind,” he said. “I choose to be on the street at the moment so i can get things better as i go on.”