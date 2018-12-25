CHICAGO (CBS)– Neighbors the southwest side were tired of seeing crime, so they decided to change the narrative and bring a real Santa to the block.

Neighbor Francisco Aguilar was with his young children when he saw the surprise.

“They happened to open their gifts and we look outside, and we hear Santa clause passing by,” Aguilar said.

This was just one stop along Santa’s route in West Lawn Christmas Morning.

Resident and Christmas spirit organizer, Magali Gomez said this was a fun surprise for the whole family.

“Not even only the kids, but adults, they come up to him and they are so excited and are like this is so amazing,” Gomez said.

Luz Marez a neighbor, was excited to see Santa and take pictures with the family.

“It’s great, I wish it would happen more,” Neighbor Arturo Sosa said. “It a beautiful thing its Christmas, what more do you want.”