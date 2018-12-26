CHICAGO (CBS) — If you think the Christmas shopping season is over, you’d only be half right. Now things swing into reverse. Stores and delivery services are ready for a huge wave of gift returns coming their way.

UPS says 75 percent of American consumers will end up returning some gifts this year. Whether you’re doing that through the mail, a private shipper, or in person, one thing is clear: Wednesday will be a very busy day when it comes to returns.

Many people stuck with unwanted or ill-fitting gifts will cram into shopping districts and department stores with their gift receipts in hand.

According to the National Retail Federation, 17 percent of American consumers plan to hit stores on the day after Christmas to return or exchange unwanted gifts.

Having a receipt makes returning a gift a pretty smooth process. When you don’t have a receipt, you might have to settle on an exchange.

While shopping the traditional way in a brick-and-mortar store allows consumers to feel and size up products, the huge growth in online shopping companies like Amazon can lead to a lot of gifts that don’t fit, or just don’t seem quite right.

That’s why Amazon is offering free returns on some gifts at its brick-and-mortar locations, and in some cases through the mail.

UPS said it expects to send packages back this month at a rate of around 1 million per day.

It’s not just returns that will bring people out to stores after Christmas. A lot of people will be up early on Wednesday to capitalize on after-Christmas sales.

Experts say 27 percent of consumers who received gift cards will be out Wednesday trying to spend them.