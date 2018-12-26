CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for the people who committed a deadly home invasion in Chicago’s Clearing neighborhood just after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors say they are stunned.

Four men entered a home in the 5700 block of W. 64th Place. Police say two people were shot in the head. A 38-year-old man died at the scene, and a 23-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

It is unclear if the victims were targeted or if the attack was random.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.