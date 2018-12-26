CHICAGO (CBS) — Today is the first day of Kwanzaa, which celebrates the principle of unity.

The DuSsable Museum hosted a Kwanzaa ceremony featuring African drumming and dancing.

Each day of Kwanzaa a candle is lit, representing principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, collective economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Kwanzaa stresses the importance of family and community.

The Kwanzaa celebration at the DuSable continues Thursday. It is free and open to the public.