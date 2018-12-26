CHICAGO (CBS) — A Metra train nearly hit at least three cars at a crossing in south suburban Mokena last month, after the crossing gates failed to warn drivers of the oncoming train.

A driver recorded the near-miss and posted the video on Facebook. The person who posted the video said he’s never been a lucky guy, but he might have used up what little luck he had in those terrifying moments.

On Nov. 9, the driver was headed down 191st Street in Mokena, a few car lengths behind an SUV, when a Metra Rock Island Line train sped through the crossing between them. The gates did not warn drivers of the train, but the driver was able to swerve and avoid what could have been a fatal collision. A third car heading the other way on 191st Street also nearly collided with the passing train.

The person who posted the video did not respond to requests for comment, but the sight of the near collision shocked other drivers who often cross the same tracks.

“That’s too close; way too close,” driver’s education teacher Craig Marek said.

Metra said a rod in a hand throw switch shorted, causing the gate to fail. The problem was repaired a few hours later.

“If that happened to me with my kids, I would be mortified. I would probably never go that way again,” Marek said.

Marek said what the video shows is a reminder to practice what instructors preach, and always slow down at rail crossings.

Robin Campbell said she drives over that crossing all the time.

“I’m also going to be looking both ways on those train tracks before I cross them,” she said.

Metra said it takes incidents like this one very seriously, and procedures are in place to make sure nothing like this happens again.