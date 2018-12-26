CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday marked the third anniversary of the death of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier, the college student killed by Chicago police responding to a domestic call.

Wednesday night his mother said the pain she feels is far from gone.

Holding close a cardboard cut out of her son, Janet Cooksey said she still thinks about her son every day.

On Dec. 26, 2015, LeGrier was shot and killed by Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo, who said that teen was holding a bat and he feared for his safety.

Rialmo also mistakenly shot and killed LeGrier’s neighbor, Bettie Jones, who was standing in the doorway.

“I miss him so much,” Cooksey said.

Earlier this year jurors awarded $1.5 million in damages to LeGrier’s estate following an eight day civil trial, but that penalty was reversed by a judge because the jury also found that Rialmo was justified in firing at the teen because he feared for his life.