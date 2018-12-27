CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl in the South Loop Thursday morning.

Chicago police say around 8:32 a.m. a man driving a four-door green Lexus in the 1900 block of South Archer Avenue approached the girl, engaged her in conversation and then offered her money.

The girl ignored him and he drove east on Archer from Dearborn Street.

He is described as an African American male between 25 and 35 years old with a medium complexion, side burns and a goatee. He was wearing a black wool skull cap and a black winter coat.

Police say his vehicle was a 1999 to 2004 green four-door Lexus with a rear spoiler.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312)7478380.