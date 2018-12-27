CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are in the hospital after someone pretending to be a mailman shot them inside a home in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, police say.

The victims were inside when the person dressed as a mail carrier knocked on the door of the home in the 9900 block of South State Street around 2:18 p.m. Thursday. The person said he had a package for the 27-year-old man inside. According to Chicago police, when the man answered the door, the offender shot the him and a 23-year-old woman who was also inside.

The 27-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. The woman was shot in the lower body and was also taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. She is in stable condition, police say.

No one is in custody and Area South detectives are investigating.