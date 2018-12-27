CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 72-year-old man in Niles Thursday night and then drove away.

Police say just before 6:30 p.m. someone driving a white truck or SUV hit the man as he crossed Greenwood Avenue at Betty Terrace. Some vehicles stopped to avoid the man, but the white vehicle did not.

The man who was hit has been identified as Michael Potwora, of Niles, by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

A second vehicle that was traveling behind the white vehicle hit it from behind. The white vehicle fled north on Greenwood. The driver of the second vehicle stayed on the scene and tried to help Potwora.

Potwora was pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor at Lutheran General hospital at 7:09 p.m.

If anyone was traveling on Greenwood around the time of the accident, they are asked to contact the Niles Police Department at (847)588-6551.