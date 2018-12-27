CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago had plenty of show-stopping in headlines in 2018.

Amid a gathering political storm, Mayor Rahm Emanuel shocked the city in September when he announced a decision to drop his bid for a third term in office.

The Chicago Police Department endured several notable tragedies that shook the city to its core.

Four Chicago police officers were killed in the line of duty.

In February, Commander Paul Bauer was shot and killed while trying to arrest a gunman near the Thompson Center in the Loop.

Last month, Officer Samuel Jimenez was killed in the shootings at Mercy Hospital.

The deaths of 31-year-old Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, are part of a tragic year for CPD’s 5th District—Calumet–which covers several South Side neighborhoods. Three other officers who worked at the station, which serves neighborhoods like Pullman and Roseland, died earlier this year.

The murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke captivated the nation. After a weeks-long trial, Van Dyke was convicted of second degree murder and was found guilty of 16 counts of aggravated battery in connection with McDonald’s death.

CBS 2’s most popular online stories of the year covered none of those top headlines, however.

Here are CBS 2’s top 10 web stories of 2018, based on popularity among viewers.

