CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago had plenty of show-stopping in headlines in 2018.

Amid a gathering political storm, Mayor Rahm Emanuel shocked the city in September when he announced a decision to drop his bid for a third term in office.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announces he will not run for a third term. (Credit: CBS)

The Chicago Police Department endured several notable tragedies that shook the city to its core.

Four Chicago police officers were killed in the line of duty. 

In February, Commander Paul Bauer was shot and killed while trying to arrest a gunman near the Thompson Center in the Loop.

Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer (Credit: Chicago Police)

Last month, Officer Samuel Jimenez was killed in the shootings at Mercy Hospital.

Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez (Source: Chicago Police Department)

The deaths of 31-year-old Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, are part of a tragic year for CPD’s 5th District—Calumet–which covers several South Side neighborhoods. Three other officers who worked at the station, which serves neighborhoods like Pullman and Roseland, died earlier this year.

Chicago police officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo (Twitter)

The murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke captivated the nation. After a weeks-long trial, Van Dyke was convicted of second degree murder and was found guilty of 16 counts of aggravated battery in connection with McDonald’s death.

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens during the presentation of his defense on murder charges at the Leighton Criminal Court Building September 24, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Van Dyke is charged with shooting and killing black 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who was walking away from police down a street holding a knife four years ago. (Photo by Antonio Perez-Pool/Getty Images)

CBS 2’s most popular online stories of the year covered none of those top headlines, however.

Here are CBS 2’s top 10 web stories of 2018, based on popularity among viewers. 

10.) Dog’s Lick Causes Blood Infection, Man Has Limbs Amputated

9.) Chicago’s Former Rock-N-Roll McDonald’s Now Open

8.) Woman Left In Wheelchair After Flight At O’Hare Canceled 

7.) Illinois Hunter Shoots Possibly Largest Buck Ever In U.S. 

6.) Controversial Republican Memo Released; Pelosi Warns Of Possible ‘Constitutional Crisis’ 

5.) Ominous Formation Identified As Rare ‘Roll Cloud’ 

4.) Hancock Elevator Dropped From 95th To 11th Floor 

3.) United Airlines Pilot Posted Explicit Pics Of Flight Attendant Online. Feds Charge 

2.) Latest Chicago Snow Forecast: 13 To 17 Inches Possible Over Weekend 

1.) United Apologizes For ‘Concerning Incident’ Involving Flight Attendant