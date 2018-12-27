CHICAGO (CBS)–A wind advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties.

The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon issued wind advisories until 6 p.m. central time for the following counties: Grundy, Kankakee, Iroquios, Will, and the Indiana counties of Lake, Porter, Newton, Japser and Benton.

Winds in excess of 45 MPH are likely, and are expected to diminish by early evening.

The National Weather Service said minor damage to trees is possible. Travel could be difficult for tall vehicles.