CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police said a man dressed in all black attacked a woman as she left her home for work Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood.

In a community alert sent out Friday afternoon, Chicago police said the woman was approached by an unknown offender in a ski mask as she walked on the 8300 block of South Paulina between 4 and 4:30 a.m.

He put her in a choke hold and tried to take off her clothes, according to police.

He fled eastbound down an alley off 83rd Street.

The offender was described as a black man between 25 and 30 years-old. He is