CHICAGO (CBS)–A jewelry store in west suburban Aurora was robbed on Dec. 21, according to police.

Three male offenders entered the Jared jewelry store on the 1000 block of North Route 59 around 7:40 p.m., while the store was still open.

One of the suspects acted as a lookout while the other two announced the robbery and smashed two glass display cases.

The suspects grabbed jewelry from the display cases and fled on foot in a westbound direction.

Police did not provide an estimate of the value of the stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-256-5500.