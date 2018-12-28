  • CBS 2On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 24 points, including 11 straight in the third quarter, as the Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards 101-92 on Friday night.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 28: Zach LaVine #8 celebrates scoring with teammate Kris Dunn #32 of the Chicago Bulls in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Wendell Carter, Jr. had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 34 points.

The Wizards played without John Wall, who was sidelined with a sore left heel. Washington coach Scott Brooks said that he found out during the morning shootaround that Wall would be unable to play, and said he would see a specialist.

Chicago took a 72-70 lead on a 3-pointer by Justin Holiday with 1:52 left in the third quarter.

LaVine, who was restricted to 30 minutes due to a recent ankle injury, scored the 11 straight points in a 2:45 stretch in the period.

His three-point play with 33 seconds remaining in the game gave the Bulls a 99-91 lead.

Chicago scored 100 points for just the second time in 10 games.

