CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago has announced its 30th annual holiday tree recycling program.

The program will run from Saturday, Jan. 5 through Saturday, Jan. 19 at 25 locations across the city.

“Recycling your holiday tree gives it new life,” said Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John F. Tully. “We encourage residents to recycle live trees to help keep them out of alleys,, helping to ensure that valuable organic material is diverted from landfills.

Live trees can be dropped off inside tree corrals set up at any of the 25 designated Chicago Park District locations, but the program cannot accept wreaths or garlands.

Remove ornaments and tinsels before dropping off trees and remove trees from any bags.

Trees recycled through the program are turned into mulch, wood chips for use at Chicago Park Districts, and materials for use by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

Since the program started in 1990, more than 268,000 trees have been mulched, including more than 18,000 last year.

Residents can pick up free mulch beginning Jan. 7 at six locations.

Participating locations include:

(*free mulch locations)

Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.

Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.

Forestry Site*, 900 E. 103rd St.

Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.

Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Dr.

Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1369 N. Sacramento Ave.

Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornell Ave.

Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113th St.

Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.

Lincoln Park*, Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. (Parking lot east of Cannon Dr.)

Margate Park*, 4921 N. Marine Dr.

Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.

McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.

Mt. Greenwood Park*, 3721 W. 111th St.

North Park Village*, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Norwood Park, 5801 N. Natoma Ave.

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.

Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L

Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St.

Walsh Park, 1722 N. Ashland

Warren Park*, 6601 N. Western Ave.

Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.

West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton