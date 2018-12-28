CHICAGO (CBS)– Find a brand new drone under the tree on Christmas morning? The Illinois Department of Transportation wants you to know the new toys come with state and federal regulations that have to be followed.

Did you get a drone for Christmas? If so, take a moment to familiarize yourself with the guidelines for operating them in Illinois: https://t.co/pLr15qgNIh pic.twitter.com/SO6JqaGapR — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) December 26, 2018

In a tweet, the Illinois Department of Transportation put the word out about some of the things drone owners can and can’t do, starting with how close they can fly to airports.

New drone owners are urged to visit the transportation department’s website: www.idot.illinois.gov.

The transportation department suggests also learning about safety guidelines put out by the Academy of Model Aeronautics and other organizations.