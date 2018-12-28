  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thornton police are teaming up with detectives in Homewood to try to track down at least two people wanted for spray-painting graffiti on homes, utility boxes, and businesses on Christmas.

Police released several surveillance photos in hopes of tracking down the vandals. The letters YERK and ETR were spray-painted at several locations along Morris Avenue, Martin Avenue, Ridge Road, and 183rd Street in Homewood.

Police in Homewood and Thornton are searching for at least two vandals who spray-painted several locations on Christmas night. (Source: Thornton Police)

Investigators believe the same people are responsible for spray-painting the village hall in Thornton.

Anyone who recognizes the vandals should call Homewood police at 708-206-3420, or Thornton police at 708-877-4440.