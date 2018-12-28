CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with robbing a woman Thursday afternoon in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Police said Xavier Lyons was charged with armed robbery after using a replica pellet gun to rob a 27-year-old woman of her property near Barry and Kenmore.

Lyons fled toward the Belmont stop on the Red Line, where Officer Tim Kroski spotted him and arrested him after prying open the doors of a CTA train.

“I was just able to pull it open and grab a hold of our suspect,” Kroski said. “I had a task at hand, and I was able just to focus on talking to our suspect, grabbing a hold of him as safely as I could.”

Lyons was charged with felony armed robbery and misdemeanor possession of a replica firearm.

He was due to appear for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.