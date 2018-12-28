CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night, after trying to stop a carjacker in Old Town.

Around 10 p.m., the man pulled his car up to a building near Eugenie and Wells, to load his wife and child into the vehicle.

He was about to put his child into the car when a man jumped in and tried to drive away.

The 35-year-old victim then confronted the carjacker and tried to pull him out of the vehicle. During the struggle, the man fell and was partially run over by the carjacker.

Police said he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The extent of his injuries was not available Friday morning.

His wife and child were not injured.

Police later found the vehicle abandoned near Douglas Park.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.