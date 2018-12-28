CHICAGO (CBS) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties west of Chicago until midnight.

Counties affected include McHenry, Kane, Kendall, and DeKalb.

These areas should expect freezing drizzle and light snow as well as possible glazing of roads.

In the Chicago area tonight expect a light wintry mix and wind with a low of 27 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 32.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 39.

Rain comes back at the beginning of the work week with a light rain and a high of 38 on Monday.

New Year’s Day will have morning snow showers and a high of 28 degrees.