CHICAGO (CBS)– A tow truck slammed into a CTA Blue Line train station after a crash involving another car in Logan Square.

The incident occurred at Milwaukee and Kedzie around 5 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters responded to a call for a crash involving two cars.

Firefighters got to the scene and found a damaged red car and a tow truck smashed up against the entrance of the train station.

The tow truck was only a foot away from dropping into the stairwell, but one of the tires hit a beam and prevented it from going overboard.

A woman and her husband were working a snow route in the tow truck when they were hit by a red car.

She says their truck crashed into a CTA bus stop and train station.

One person, believed to be the driver of this red car, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The CTA plans to have to entrance reopen later today, but until then riders can still use the entrance across the street.