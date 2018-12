Chicago (CBS) — There’s an alert for drivers on Chicago’s North Side after a string of carjackings.

Chicago police think the four carjackings that have occurred in the past 10 days in Lakeview and Wrigleyville are connected.

In each incident, two men ordered people to hand over their keys at gunpoint.

Victims included two rideshare drivers.

In another incident, a pizza delivery driver was called to an address and carjacked.